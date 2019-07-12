Case against Pehlu Khan sons: Police get nod for fresh probe

Toggle Menu
Pehlu Khan was killed by a mob on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in April 2017.

The application was moved in a court in Behror on Saturday.

A court in Alwar district on Thursday approved the Rajasthan Police’s application for a fresh probe into the case filed against the sons of lynched dairy farmer Pehlu Khan. The application was moved in a court in Behror on Saturday.

Pehlu Khan was killed by a mob on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in April 2017. The others with him, including his two sons, Irshad and Aarif, were also attacked at the time. In May 2019, a chargesheet was filed against Khan’s sons and against Khan Mohammed, allegedly the owner of the pickup truck carrying cattle when the lynching occurred. Irshad and Aarif were charged under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995, while Mohammed was charged under section 6 of the Act.

“The court has given its permission for further investigation in the case and now the police will be probing certain aspects of it,” said additional public prosecutor Pradeep Agarwal. In the application before the court, the police said there were several points in the case which they want to investigate. Recently, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said the government would determine if the investigation into the lynching was carried out with “predetermined intentions” and said it would re-open the case if problems were found.

