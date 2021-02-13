Case against Munawar: HC grants interim bail to two co-accused

The SC had granted ad-interim bail to Faruqui on the grounds that procedures had not been followed at the time of his arrest. (Representational)

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday granted ad-interim bail to comedian Prakhar Vyas and Edwin Anthony, who were arrested along with three others, including Munawar Faruqui, on January 1 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

In his order, Justice Rohit Arya stated that the two were granted “temporary bail maintaining parity in light of the order dated February 5” passed by the Supreme Court.

The SC had granted ad-interim bail to Faruqui on the grounds that procedures had not been followed at the time of his arrest. The five were arrested based on the complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Singh Gaur.

“We requested the court that let parity be maintained without getting into the merits and demerits of the case at this stage. Although, we have a case on merits as well. I am not only claiming the case on parity but on merits as well,” Ajay Bagadiya, who argued on behalf of Prakhar and Edwin, told The Indian Express.