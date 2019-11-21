Case against AMU prof, husband: SSP asks officer how FIR was lodged

Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhary has asked the Station Officer how an FIR was registered against an assistant professor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and her husband on charges of promoting enmity for their Facebook posts.

The FIR was registered against Huma Parveen, an assistant professor in AMU, and her husband Naeem Showkat, who belongs to Baramulla in Kashmir, at Gandhi Park police station in Aligarh on Tuesday on a complaint filed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha leader Ashok Pandey. The complaint accused the couple of uploading “several objectionable posts” related to Kashmir and mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The FIR was lodged under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes).

“I have asked on what basis the FIR was lodged… I have spoken to the Station Officer and he told me he had received a complaint of around 22 pages of the Facebook posts of the assistant professor and her husband. I have also asked the Circle Officer on what basis the FIR was lodged when it did not come to me or any senior officer…” SSP Kulhary told The Indian Express.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Huma Parveen, who has been teaching in the university since 2013, said, “The complainant has most probably misunderstood my posts. I have never posted anything on social media that may hurt the sentiments of any person or incite any person or group. Most of my posts are shared by me and not written by me, but none of them is hurtful to anyone.”