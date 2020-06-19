Kerala women’s panel opens probe against actor Sreenivasan for remarks against anganwadi teachers

Actor-screenwriter Sreenivasan Actor-screenwriter Sreenivasan

The Kerala State Women’s Commission filed a case and began an inquiry Friday against noted actor-screenwriter Sreenivasan for his allegedly disparaging remarks about anganwadi teachers in the state.

On a complaint filed by an association of anganwadi teachers, the women’s commission has opened a probe and is likely to demand an explanation from the actor for the remarks he made.

Shahida Kamal, a member of the women’s commission told reporters, ‘I’m ashamed to repeat the words he used against anganwadi teachers. He must withdraw those remarks. These words are insulting not just to the teachers, but to children and the society. We wish to remind him to speak responsibly on such issues. ‘

In an interview with a private television channel, the 64-year-old actor, known for his often controversial views on social issues, compared the quality of primary education in Kerala to that of other countries.

‘In Finland, children don’t have exams till they reach a particular grade. In Japan, children in kindergarten and playschools are taught by those who have degrees in psychology and psychiatry. Here in Kerala, is it like that? In anganwadis, women who don’t have jobs or education are being appointed teachers. The kids are growing up amongst them and as per their standards, ‘ he said.

Around 3.7 lakh children study in over 33000 anganwadis across the state.

