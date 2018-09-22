Case against 3 authors of book on Gujarat riots

A case has been registered against the three authors of a Class 12 reference book for political science in Assam which mentions that the then Gujarat Chief Minister was “silent” during the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

The passage from the book, under the heading “Godhra Incident and Anti-Muslim Riot in Gujarat”, alleges that the “Narendra Modi-led state government was a silent spectator” during the riots. The authors are retired college teachers. “The book is a reference book or guide book for Class 12 students of political science. It is published by a Guwahati-based publisher. The case was registered by two persons from Golaghat on September 16,” said a Golaghat district police officer.

The case will be transferred to Guwahati since the publisher, Assam Book Depot, is based there, the officer added.

