Carving niche or strengthening BJP: Cong on TMC’s Goa foray

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for its foray into Goa politics, asking it to introspect if it was trying to carve a niche for itself in the state, or was strengthening the BJP.

The Congress’s attack came amid its announcement of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Goa visit on October 30. The party has already suffered a setback in Goa with former chief minister Luizinho Falerio quitting the party to join the TMC.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to for a visit of the state on October 28.

“Every party has a right to fight elections…Elections are not tourism where you fight one election and then you go away and reappear after five years. So, while I respect and recognise their right to fight elections independently – because that is the beauty of a democratic polity – they need to understand what are they fighting, who are they fighting and what are they fighting for,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“The Congress is fighting for the people of Goa and their rights…What are the other political parties fighting for? The BJP is fighting for the kind of corruption that we have seen, but the other political parties need to also introspect.are they strengthening the cause of BJP or are they really in contest for their own place in the polity of Goa,” he said.

Surjewala said some of the smaller Opposition parties had buckled under pressure from the investigative agencies. The Congress, he said, was the “only political party” fighting the BJP and Narendra Modi government’s policies for the last seven years “single handedly, without bowing down, without retracting even a step at the cost of many personal sacrifices despite being persecuted recklessly and unjustifiably by the ruling dispensation.”

“Our record speaks for itself. Opposition parties, whenever they get ED notices, whenever their leaders are summoned to ED offices or CBI offices, unjustifiably I agree.that is also part of a persecution plan.but many times, they retract and many times…some of them have compromised. I don’t blame them. Everybody does not necessarily have the courage to stand for truth, come what may,” he said.

He said the Congress empathises with the smaller Opposition parties. “We will support them even when they oppose us. Because it is our duty to stand with everybody who is being wrongly persecuted.”