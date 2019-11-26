Cartoonist Sudhir Dar passes away at 87

Renowned cartoonist Sudhir Dar passed away on Tuesday morning after a cardiac arrest, his family members said. He was 87.

Advertising

Dar’s cartoons appeared in several newspapers in a career spanning close to 60 years.

He began his career with The Stateman in 1961 before moving to Hindustan Times. His work was also published in international publications such as New York Times, Washington Post and Mad magazine.

THIS IS IT ! pic.twitter.com/4M7m0HKphw — Sudhir Dar (@sudhirdar32) July 5, 2019