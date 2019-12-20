Carry out UN-monitored referendum on citizenship law and NRC: Mamata to govt

Mamata Banejee Tuesday led a rally against the new citizenship law in Kolkata, her second in two days. (Express photo: Partha Paul/File) Mamata Banejee Tuesday led a rally against the new citizenship law in Kolkata, her second in two days. (Express photo: Partha Paul/File)

Challenging the BJP-led government at the Centre to conduct a United Nations-monitored referendum on the contentious new citizenship law and the proposed nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the saffron party should step down from the government if it loses.

The Trinamool Congress chief also alleged that BJP workers in skull caps were fomenting trouble and damaging public property to malign Muslims as “they want to make the protest against the citizenship law and NRC a fight between Hindus and Muslims”.

“Just because the BJP has got a majority, it doesn’t mean they can do whatever they want. If the BJP has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC… If the BJP loses in this mass vote, then it should step down from the government,” she said at a rally in Kolkata.

Accusing the BJP of dividing the country, she said, “Suddenly, after 73 years of Independence, we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where were the BJP’s head and tail at that time?”

“The BJP is dividing the country. Don’t stop your protest because we have to get the CAA revoked… Until and unless BJP withdraws CAA and NRC, our movement will go on. We started this movement and now it has spread to almost all over the country,” she said.

This was Mamata’s fourth rally in as many days in Kolkata against the new law and the proposed NRC. Since Monday, she has been holding protests every day criss-crossing the city and culminating in a rally.

“Tomorrow (Friday), we have a protest meeting at Park Circus. I would request everybody to maintain peace. Don’t fall into the trap of the BJP. They want to make it a fight between Hindus and Muslims. We have specific inputs that the BJP is buying skull caps for its cadres are wearing them while vandalising properties to malign a particular community,” she alleged.

She said that the BJP won’t succeed in curbing protests despite imposing prohibitory orders in various parts of the country. Reiterating that the contentious citizenship law and NRC won’t be implemented in West Bengal “till she is alive”, Mamata said that while the BJP was founded in 1980, it was asking for citizenship documents of 1970 from people.

“We are born here, and that is our biggest identity. The BJP doesn’t have the right to determine our citizenship. Do we have to wear BJP’s amulet to prove our citizenship? A party which was formed in 1980 is seeking documents from 1970,” she said.

