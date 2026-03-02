Carney lands in Delhi, to meet Modi today; 10-year uranium deal, agreements on fuel, AI, education likely

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney with wife Diana Fox Carney arrives at the airport, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney will meet on Monday, in an attempt to reset the ties between the two nations and move forward on tech, trade and energy.

According to officials, Carney, who landed in New Delhi on Sunday, will likely sign a 10-year US $2 billion uranium supply deal and smaller agreements on oil and gas, environment, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, education and culture.

Carney landed in the national Capital after spending two days in Mumbai where he met several industry leaders. In New Delhi, he was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada.