Carney lands in Delhi, to meet Modi today; 10-year uranium deal, agreements on fuel, AI, education likely
Carney's visit comes at an important juncture in normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, which were wrecked after his predecessor Justin Trudeau alleged the role of Indian government in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist figure in 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney will meet on Monday, in an attempt to reset the ties between the two nations and move forward on tech, trade and energy.
According to officials, Carney, who landed in New Delhi on Sunday, will likely sign a 10-year US $2 billion uranium supply deal and smaller agreements on oil and gas, environment, artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, education and culture.
Carney landed in the national Capital after spending two days in Mumbai where he met several industry leaders. In New Delhi, he was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada.
Carney said on X, “There’s a rapidly growing demand across India for more energy, technology, and services — exactly what Canada has to offer. We’re here to make sure our workers and businesses can seize these opportunities.”
Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted, “A substantive agenda awaits, including his official talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow.”
Both leaders will review the progress achieved till date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis, Canada (June 2025) and Johannesburg, South Africa (November 2025).
They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation and people-to-people ties. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
Besides, the two PMs will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum scheduled later in the day.
Carney’s visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, almost two-and-a-half years after former Canada PM Justin Trudeau wrecked it by alleging the role of the Indian government in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist figure. India had rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “politically motivated”.
In Mumbai, Carney met Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and discussed how India and Canada can partner in various spheres, which include technology and AI.
“Canada and India are both growing economies with big ambitions in energy, technology, and AI. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, The Chairman of Tata Group, and I met in Mumbai to discuss how our countries can partner in these areas to create greater security and prosperity for both our peoples,” Carney posted on X.
On Saturday, the Canadian PM participated in an innovation showcase and met with university researchers in Mumbai.
Coinciding with Carney’s visit, India and Canada launched a Talent and Innovation Strategy with the Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary stating that India stands ready to work with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research collaboration and strengthen skills mobility.
On education ties, a delegation of top universities in Canada came to India and met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
