Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna recites ‘Postcard from Kashmir’ poem as J-K clampdown continues

Amid clampdown and scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, popular Carnatic music vocalist, writer and author T M Krishna released a video on social media website Twitter Wednesday reciting a poem, ‘Postcard from Kashmir’, written by Agha Shahid Ali.

In the video, which is over two minutes long, the vocalist reads out the entire poem and ends with the vocals of the iconic song “Ishwar Allah tero naam“. The song from the Hindi movie Hum Dono was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Cutoff: Postcard to Kashmir

A postcard to phones in Kashmir which do not ring#Kashmir #Democracy #KashmirBleeds pic.twitter.com/yNx4g6Dss4 — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 7, 2019

The poem was read out against the backdrop of communications links — mobile, internet, landline and broadband — remaining cut off in the Valley.

The Indian Express reported that till Tuesday there is no communication from Jammu and Kashmir. Landline numbers for as many as 30 government offices, five universities and two hospitals in Kashmir were not reachable from Delhi till Tuesday afternoon. Websites of the J&K fire and emergency services too were not working.

The BJP-led NDA government on Monday revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and secured Parliament’s approval for a Bill to bifurcate the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature similar to Puducherry, and Ladakh without one like Chandigarh.