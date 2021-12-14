Cargo loader ‘falls asleep’ on IndiGo flight en route Abu Dhabi, DGCA orders probe

A Mumbai airport cargo loader “fell asleep” in the belly cargo area of an IndiGo aircraft that flew to Abu Dhabi, according to sources.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has taken note of the incident and initiated an investigation into it. The loader was subsequently brought back to India on the return leg of the flight.

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation”.