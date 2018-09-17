Caretaker’s son held in Madhya Pradesh shelter abuse case

With Abhishek Mishra, the total number of arrests is now five. (Representational) With Abhishek Mishra, the total number of arrests is now five. (Representational)

Police on Sunday arrested the 19-year-old son of a caretaker of an orphanage near Bhopal for the alleged sexual abuse of several speech-and-hearing impaired inmates.

With Abhishek Mishra, the total number of arrests is now five. M P Awasthi, the 70-year-old director of the orphanage, Abhishek’s parents Meeta and Vijay, and one Rakesh Chaudhary were earlier arrested by the police. Police are now looking for another woman caretaker.

Meeta, a caretaker, allowed her husband, son and Chaudhary, a teacher in a school in Bairagarh, to visit the orphanage. Her husband often used to stay in a room inside the orphanage.

SP (North) Hemant Chauhan told The Indian Express that 18 people — 14 girls and women and four boys — have so far accused Awasthi and others of sexual assault and molestation, and their statements have been recorded.

The alleged sexual abuse of the inmates took place in two orphanages in Bhopal and Hoshangabad. The Hoshangabad centre was closed down last year after one of the girls complained against Awasthi. However, no FIR was filed then.

