‘Carefully assess security risks’: MEA’s advisory to vessels operating in Black Sea region

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea remaining highly volatile amid the ongoing conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued an advisory for Indian nationals employed, or planning to take up employment, on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the region.
The MEA warned that commercial ships passing through Black Sea waters continue to face significant security threats, including missile and drone attacks. It noted that attacks on merchant vessels have increased since April 2026, resulting in the deaths of five Indian nationals.
Advising Indians to carefully evaluate the risks before accepting such assignments, the ministry urged those choosing to work on vessels operating in the conflict zone to exercise utmost caution and follow a series of safety measures.
The MEA asked seafarers to obtain comprehensive information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators about the vessel’s intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response procedures before joining.
The advisory further urged Indian nationals to keep their families informed about their itinerary and maintain regular communication while at sea.
The ministry also asked seafarers to regularly monitor and comply with advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) and other Government of India authorities, along with safety instructions issued by vessel operators and competent maritime authorities. It specifically advised Indian nationals to refer to the DGMA’s Security Advisory issued on July 23, 2026.
The MEA said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance should immediately contact the nearest Indian mission in the region. It shared the following emergency helpline numbers:
Embassy of India, Russia: +7 9652773414
Embassy of India, Ukraine: +38 0933559958