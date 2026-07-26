‘Carefully assess security risks’: MEA’s advisory to vessels operating in Black Sea region

The advisory further urged Indian nationals to keep their families informed about their itinerary and maintain regular communication while at sea. (Representative image)

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea remaining highly volatile amid the ongoing conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday issued an advisory for Indian nationals employed, or planning to take up employment, on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the region.

The MEA warned that commercial ships passing through Black Sea waters continue to face significant security threats, including missile and drone attacks. It noted that attacks on merchant vessels have increased since April 2026, resulting in the deaths of five Indian nationals.

Advising Indians to carefully evaluate the risks before accepting such assignments, the ministry urged those choosing to work on vessels operating in the conflict zone to exercise utmost caution and follow a series of safety measures.