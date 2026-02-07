Meet India’s first Dalit Cardinal Poola Anthony, picked to lead Catholic church in country

The 64-year-old is the first Dalit prelate to head India’s nearly 2 crore Catholics. (Express Photo)

The first Dalit Cardinal of India and Archbishop of Hyderabad, Poola Anthony, has been elected as the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) during its 37th general body meeting held on Saturday.

“With his election as President of the CBCI, Cardinal Poola Anthony assumes leadership of the Catholic Church in India at a crucial moment, bringing with him decades of pastoral experience, administrative leadership, and a strong commitment to the Church’s mission in service of faith, justice, and human dignity,” a press statement from CBCI read.