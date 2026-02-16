‘Centre and states should publicly reassure that minorities are safe’: Poola Anthony, India’s first Dalit Cardinal to lead CBCI

What is the future of the Church in India? In the context that in European countries, churches are closing down. But in India, there is growth. How do you look at this?
The future of the church in India is hopeful. In some European countries, churches are closing, and fewer people are practising their faith. But India is different. Here, faith is still alive and strong. People value religion, family and community life. The church in India is young and active. It is close to the people, especially the poor and the marginalised. But growth is not only about increasing numbers. True growth means living the message of Christ through education, healthcare, social service and respect for every human being.
How does the Church view reports of attacks on Christians?
Any form of violence or intimidation is painful and unacceptable in a democratic country. Our response, however, is not retaliation but dialogue, legal recourse and prayer. The church will document incidents and seek justice through constitutional means… We will encourage the faithful not to give in to fear but to remain firm in faith and love. India’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion. We place our trust in the rule of law and in the goodwill of the nation.
In a recent press conference by CBCI, there was mention of “fear among Christians”…
Persecution is real. In some places, Christians feel worried because of a few incidents, misunderstandings or social pressure. But the Christians in India are not living in panic. We continue to live our faith with courage and hope.
If there is fear, it comes mainly from uncertainty and from feeling that we are sometimes misunderstood. Our response is not to hide or withdraw, but to become more active in serving society with honesty and love.
What are the Church’s expectations from the state governments and the Centre?
We ask for three simple things — including protection of constitutional rights, especially freedom of religion. Swift and impartial investigation of incidents of violence and public reassurance that minority communities are safe and valued. We do not ask for special privileges. We ask only that the Constitution be upheld equally for all citizens.
What we expect from the government is very simple. If a crime is committed, it must be treated as a crime – not justified by ideology. The police must act quickly and fairly, no matter who is involved. False accusations, especially regarding forced conversions, should be properly investigated. Leaders at all levels should clearly speak against violence and promote harmony.
Dalit Christians have been asking for SC category status. What is the Church’s view?
This is a matter of justice and equality. Dalits who embrace Christianity do not automatically cease to face social discrimination. The stigma of caste often continues in social life. The Church supports the demand that the Scheduled Caste status should not be restricted by religion. The issue is not about conversion but about historical injustice and equal rights under the Constitution. The Church will continue to advocate peacefully and constitutionally for this recognition.
What is the Church’s view on anti-conversion laws in different states?
The Church believes that faith must always be free and a personal choice. We do not support forced or fraudulent conversions. However, laws that are vaguely worded or misused can create suspicion and harassment of genuine religious activity. Freedom of conscience is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Evangelisation for us is primarily witnessed through service, love, and charity – not coercion. Any law must protect freedom, not restrict it.
As CBCI president and a Dalit Christian yourself, what is your vision for the downtrodden within the Church?
As CBCI president, my vision is clear: the Church must stand first with the poor and the marginalised. Within the Church, we must make sure that Dalits, tribals, women and other marginalised groups feel respected, included and valued. This means giving them proper representation in leadership roles, ensuring equal access to education and opportunities in church institutions and addressing and removing any form of caste discrimination within our Christian communities.
