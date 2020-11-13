Carcass of tiger found in Chattisgarh wildlife sanctuary

Fresh scat was found near the carcass, senior officials said, hinting towards presence of more tigers in the region. (Representational)

The carcass of a male tiger was found in Chhattisgarh’s Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday afternoon. The body was found 250-metre from the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border, towards Chhattisgarh in the Kabirdham district, forest officials said.

According to senior forest officials, the carcass was found in the jungles of Chilfi range of the wildlife sanctuary. Fresh scat was found near the carcass, senior officials said, hinting towards presence of more tigers in the region. The age of the tiger couldn’t be ascertained due to protocol not allowing procedures to be carried out after nightfall, officials said, gesticulating him to be an adult.

Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary is believed to be a corridor for tigers from Kanha Tiger Reserve and Achanakmar Tiger reserve by experts. The animals frequent the location where the carcass was found, local forest officials said. The cause of death and other details would be available later, after a full autopsy is conducted on the animal.

