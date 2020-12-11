Carbine designed by DRDO’s Pune facility completes user trials, ready for induction into armed services

User trial of the Joint Venture Protective Carbine.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Monday that a Carbine — 5.56×30 mm Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) — designed by its Pune-based facility has undergone its final phase of user trials, paving the way for its induction into services. During its extensive trials, the weapon has proved its efficacy in both extreme summer temperatures and winter conditions in high altitudes, said the DRDO.

The JVPC is a gas-operated semi bullpup-type automatic weapon, which has more than 700 rounds per minute rate of fire. The carbine has been designed as per the Indian Army’s General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs), by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a Pune-based facility of the DRDO. The weapon is manufactured at the Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, while the ammunition is manufactured at the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) in Pune.

A press statement from the DRDO read, “The DRDO-designed 5.56×30 mm Protective Carbine has successfully undergone the final phase of user trials on December 7, meeting all the GSQR parameters. This has paved the way for induction into the services. This was the last leg of trials in a series of user trials which have been carried out in extreme temperature conditions in summer and high altitudes in winter. JVPC has successfully met the stringent performance criteria of reliability and accuracy in addition to quality trials conducted by the Director General of Quality Assurance (DGQA).”

The weapon system has been designed keeping in mind the requirements of the CQB (Close Quarter Battle) operations and its low recoil action ensures a stable weapon during firing, said a DRDO scientist, adding that a modular mechanism makes it easy for maintenance.

“The effective range of the carbine is more than 100 m and weighs about 3 kg with key features like high reliability, low recoil, retractable butt, ergonomic design, single-hand firing capability, and multiple Picatinny rails etc. These features make it a very potent weapon for counter insurgency/counter-terrorism operations by security agencies,” read a press statement by the DRDO.

The weapon has already passed the Ministry of Home Affairs trials in the past and various central armed police forces under the MHA and state police bodies have started the procurement process, said DRDO officials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had unveiled the JVPC during the DefExpo-2020 at Lucknow. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of DRDO and secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development, congratulated the DRDO team, user team and all public and private agencies involved in manufacturing for successfully reaching this milestone, added the statement.

