Car with four set on fire in Bikaner, two critically injured

Two people were seriously injured after the car in which they were traveling with two others was doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

According to police, the incident happened in Nokha in Bikaner district on Sunday afternoon.

“Four people who were travelling in a car were intercepted midway by 8-10 people. Both sides had personal enmity among themselves. The other side doused the car with petrol and set fire to it. Two people who were travelling in the car, Ajeet Singh and Shanti Lal sustained serious injuries and have been referred to Bikaner. Their condition is critical,” said Nokha circle officer Nem Singh.

He added that a third person in the car also sustained injuries.

“The party who carried out the assault have 8-10 previous criminal cases against them of the nature of assault and other crimes. The four men who were assaulted also have criminal cases against them and there seems to have been personal enmity between both the parties,” said Singh. He added that an FIR has been registered against Suresh Bishnoi, Govind Dan Charan, Rehmat Singh, Rahul Sevak and several others under sections of the IPC including attempt to murder.

“All the accused are absconding and teams have been sent to trace them,” said Singh.

