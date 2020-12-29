Car designer Dilip Chhabria held for ‘forgery’, ‘cheating’

THE MUMBAI police crime branch on Saturday arrested Dilip Chabbria, a well known car designer and founder of the DC design. The arrest was made in connection with allegations of cheating and forgery made against him.

The police remained tight lipped about the exact nature of the complaint. An officer however said that an FIR had been registered in connection with a cheating complaint received vis a vis a car designed by him. “ A few days back we seized the vehicle and placed him under arrest on Saturday,” the officer added. The vehicle was parked at the Mumbai police commissioner office on Monday

Chabbria designed and manufactured the DC Avanti, which is considered as India’s first sports car. His car modification studio is quite sought after and has several celebrities as his clients.