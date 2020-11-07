Captain’s weaknesses allowing Modi to arm-twist Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

AAP MP Bhagwant Maan at Vidhan Sabha. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said that the “weaknesses” of Capt Amarinder Singh are allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to armtwist the people of Punjab.

Mann said that clearing of railway tracks by the struggling farmers’ organisations in various parts of the state was an appropriate and positive step towards amicable solution to the imbroglio, but the confrontational and vindictive stance of the Union Government and the personal and political failings of Captain Amarinder Singh have further confounded the issue.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Mann said that Capt Amarinder was acting as a mere pawn for the Modi government at the Centre due to his political and personal weaknesses, alleging that he could go to any extent to harm the interests of the people of Punjab, especially the farmers.

He held both Captain and PM Modi responsible for the pitiable plight of the farmers, adding both were playing a friendly match to fool the people.

The AAP MP said that had Captain Amarinder Singh little love lost for the Punjab farmers, he would have come out of the cozy confines of his Siswan farmhouse and had met the PM, the Railway Minister, the Agriculture Minister and the Home Minister and got the issues of resumption of freight trains and guarantee of MSP for farmers on their crops resolved.

Mann lamented that Amarinder indulged in plain theatrics to befool the people and appease PM Modi because of his “corrupt deeds” like his alleged stacking of unaccountable money in foreign bank accounts and money laundering case against his son Raninder Singh.

Mann said that these were the reasons why the CM, instead of meeting the PM and the Railway Minister himself, sent his party MPs to delay issue of the farmers and derail their struggle.

