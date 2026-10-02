‘Told myself, this will be last push’: Smit Machchhar to PM on flydubai cockpit fight

Captain Smit Machchhar, whose bravery in the cockpit of a flydubai plane saved 170 lives, told PM Narendra Modi on Friday what went through his mind as he fought off his co-pilot-turned-attacker.

“In that moment, yes, I was fighting for my life, but there came a moment when I realised that if I did nothing… because I had fallen down, I had been wounded so much that I was on the ground, at that time I told myself I have been flying aircraft for 17 years, have been a Captain for the last 11 years. Even if I close my eyes, I can sense what is happening aboard a plane. When I was on the ground, I felt that the aircraft was going down,” he told the Prime Minister over a video call from the Abu Dhabi hospital where he is under treatment for serious injuries.

“I told myself: this will be the last push, Smit, do it, the door is right there. I was being assaulted at that time; I just opened the door and all the others (passengers) came; all of them too had an equal role. I was telling everyone that I was doing it to save my own life, but I also knew that I could not let the others die either,” he added.

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Captain Machchhar, who is from Mumbai, has made global headlines for fighting off his co-pilot, who allegedly tried to crash the flydubai plane that was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 170 passengers. The pilot, bleeding heavily, managed to open the door to the cockpit as the plane plunged 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds. Some passengers rushed in and overpowered the attacker, and a reserve crew onboard landed the plane safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Captain Machchhar for his “extraordinary” bravery. “Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery,” the Israeli Prime Minister tweeted.

Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar was at the controls of a FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing on Wednesday. (Israel’s Foreign Ministry via AP) Indian Capt. Smit Machchhar was at the controls of a FlyDubai flight that was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing on Wednesday. (Israel’s Foreign Ministry via AP)

A video call with PM

During his conversation with the brave pilot, Prime Minister Modi hailed him for bringing glory to the nation and to India’s flying community. During the 10-minute video call, which had its light moments, the Prime Minister told Captain Machchhar that the entire nation was praying for him.

“Your courage, your patience and your prudence – you made so many decisions in a fraction of a second and saved so many lives. Today, the entire country can say with pride that we Indians are not those who just sacrifice their lives, but who save them,” the Prime Minister told the pilot.

The Prime Minister referred to his conversation with the pilot’s parents and wife on Thursday. “Yesterday, I had the opportunity to talk to Bhupendra bhai (Captain Machchhar’s father), Geeta ben (his mother) and Sonal ben (his wife). I could not talk to Java and Bobby (his children), but I told Geeta ben that you have moulded Smit’s life with the principles of the Gita,” the Prime Minister said. The pilot said the Prime Minister is his “biggest idol”. He expressed gratitude to the authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE for the medical care he is receiving.

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Captain Machcchar said the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ gave him strength in difficult situations. “…whenever I feel pain, I read the Hanuman Chalisa; at that time too I was repeating the Hanuman Chalisa, and I know that it is God who has saved me. Now that you have called me, I feel pride,” he said, tears rolling down his eyes.

The Prime Minister replied, “What you have said about the Hanuman Chalisa, I bow to Geeta ben for this, that she gave you such values… yesterday when I spoke to Sonal ben, I was surprised. She spoke with so much calmness and courage. I had not imagined that Sonal ben, in such circumstances, could speak with such calmness.”

The Prime Minister said India was eager to welcome Captain Machchhar. “…I was seeing some emotions expressed on social media – people said if this (his actions) had not happened, who knows what India per se would have had to face, what Bharat’s pilots would have experienced…how they would be viewed from now on. You have saved all of them,” he said. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “…Today is Gandhi Jayanti; what ahimsa (non-violence) is, you have displayed by living it.”