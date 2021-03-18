Captain confident Sidhu will rejoin team, wants Bajwa, Dullo by side too

Laying the ground for the Assembly elections due early next year, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Thursday reached out to his detractors in the Punjab unit of Congress, expressing confidence that former Cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu would be part of his team while adding that he will be happy to have Rajya Sabha members Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dhullo too on his side.

“Everyone wants Navjot to be part of our team,” Amarinder told a press conference here Thursday, a day after the two Congress leaders met at the CM’s farmhouse near here, where, sources said, they had discussed the cricketer-turned-politician possible reinduction into the Cabinet.

“We had a very cordial meeting. He had tea with me. He has sought some time. Let him have his time. And then he will come back to us. I am sure he will be part of our team,” Amarinder said.

The development comes nearly two years after the cricketer-turned-politician quit the government after being divested of a key portfolio.

Asked if Sidhu wanted to be the deputy chief minister or the state Congress chief, Amarinder said it was up to the Congress president to decide these matters.

“Not my decision nor Sunil ji’s (PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar) decision. It is for CP (Congress president) to decide whatever they wish to,” he said, adding in a lighter vein, “If he wants my job he can have it.”

Amarinder also said that he had known Sidhu since he was two.

Raveen Thukral, the CM’s media advisor had also shared on Twitter photographs of the two leaders together, indicating a thaw in their strained relations.

Replying to a query, the CM said that he would also be happy to have Bajwa and Dhullo as part of the team. He said that while everyone has their own ambitions, it is up to the Congress president to decide (on their role) in party. “In a difficult hour, you have to set aside your own ambitions and stand with the party,” he added.

Bajwa and Dullo had opened a front against the Amarinder Singh led government in Punjab over several issues, including hooch tragedy last year which killed more than 100 people. Several party leaders in Punjab had later written to the central high command recommending the duo’s expulsion for anti-party activities.