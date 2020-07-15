Captain Amarinder tests Covid-19 negative, urges all ministers, officials to get tested

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

A day after his cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tested negative for the contagion Wednesday. He urged all ministers, as well as MLAs and department secretaries, to get themselves tested for the Coronavirus.

“The Chief Minister also underwent the test and was found to be negative, “ a government statement said.

Two other ministers, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Aruna Chowdhary, had also got themselves tested today, while some had undergone the test yesterday. Two Congress MLAs also went in for testing today. Their results are awaited.

During the Cabinet meeting, Amarinder said all the ministers and officials in various departments, especially who might have come in contact with the IAS/PCS officers who had been infected with the Coronavirus, should get themselves tested.

Bajwa was doing well, he informed the meeting, reiterating the need for extreme caution by all the ministers and others engaged in any kind of public dealing.

Amarinder has, in fact, been calling upon all the people of Punjab to go for testing at the first sign of symptom or suspicion of Covid infection. Early detection is the way to beat the disease and check fatalities, he has stressed.

