Captain Amarinder Singh honoured with ‘ideal’ CM award

Former President Pranab Mukherjee felicitates Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh during Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad’s national conclave, Delhi, Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) Former President Pranab Mukherjee felicitates Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh during Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad’s national conclave, Delhi, Sunday. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) on Sunday conferred ‘Adarsh Mukhya Mantri Puraskar’ (Ideal Chief Minister Award) upon Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for his “path breaking initiatives to ensure good governance and holistic development in the state”, a government statement said.

The award was presented to Capt Amarinder Singh by former President Pranab Mukherjee in Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan during the valedictory function of 10th edition of four-day national conclave of BCS. The BCS also acknowledged Amarinder’s profound vast experiences and the values he had practised, which had earned him recognition and eminence in the society. BCS, according to its website, is a non-political platform that provides political coaching to nearly 10,000 students in the age group of 18-25.

Several dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju, former Union External Affairs Minister Kunwar Natwar Singh, Padma Vibhushan and chairman of Auroville Foundation, Dr Karan Singh, founder of MIT World Peace University Vishwanath D Karad and founder of BCS Rahul V Karad, were present on the occasion.

The award citation read, “Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has displayed outstanding conviction coupled with revolutionary ideas of clean governance to take Punjab on the path of development. You have constantly endeavoured to improve the social and economic status of the people through your people centric policies. You have flag-shipped the farm loan waiver scheme and organic farming, which have brought in agriculture growth in the state. You channelised the energies of the youth of Punjab by curbing the drug menace. Quite aware of tumultuous relations between India and Pakistan, you used Track Two Diplomacy in the Kartarpur Corridor incident in 2019. You are an epitome of honesty, integrity and had retained your image that of credible Chief Minister, who delivers on his promises of economic growth coupled with social welfare.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.