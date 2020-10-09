Capt playing fixed match on farm laws: Sukhbir

The SAD president announced that "SAD on its part would force the CM to listen to the voice of the farmers”. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal on Thursday asked CM Amarinder Singh to “end playing a fixed match by purposely delaying bringing a legislation to negate the agri laws which were detrimental to the future of the farmers of Punjab”.

Stating that there was more to the CM’s rejection of appeal made by farm organisations in this regard, Sukhbir said: “Captain Amarinder Singh is again asking for time to bring the legislation despite the fact that the SAD was the first to make this demand more than ten days back. We had asked the CM to call a special session and bring in legislation making the entire state a single market yard. The farm organisations are also making a similar demand”.

The SAD chief added that “in keeping with the fixed match the chief minister was playing on the issue, the latter outrightly rejected the SAD’s suggestion around one week back”.

He said: “subsequently Captain Amarinder came under pressure following the SAD’s historic Kisan March and baulked under the weight of the ‘rosh’ of the farmers and announced he would call a special session after all. Now when the farmer organisations have tried to pin him down, he is again trying to escape by rejecting the ample time of one week given to him by the farm outfits. All this points to the fact that the CM is simply playing out a fixed match and has no interest whatsoever in ensuring the rights of farmers of the state are protected at the earliest”.

Sukhbir also advised Amarinder to “understand the pain and anguish of the ‘anndata’ and not let extraneous concerns come in the way of doing justice to their cause.”

He also lambasted the CM for “adopting an arrogant attitude with the farmers of the state and refusing to either listen to their grievances or taking any step to remove them. The ‘kisan’ and ‘khet mazdoor’ will never forget that you continued to be more loyal to the Gandhi family than to the farmers of the state by refusing to annul the amended APMC Act of 2017 which provides for all the provisions contained in the agri laws including private mandis, e-trading and contract farming. They will also not forgive you for supporting the farm ordinances in the high-powered committee of chief ministers which finally led to them being taken up for legislation”.

“We will compel this anti-farmer government to not only repeal its amended APMC Act of 2017 but also bring in legislation to make the entire state one ‘mandi” so that the three agri marketing laws are no longer applicable in Punjab,” said Sukhbir.

Badals have become a laughing stock: Capt

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal over his ‘fixed match’ allegation, terming it as totally absurd, and lambasting the Akalis for playing BJP’s game to ruin the state’s farmers.

“Who am I playing a fixed match with?” asked the Chief Minister, adding that after playing all those ‘fixed matches’ with the BJP on the farm laws, Sukhbir seemed to have become so obsessed with the phrase that he had even forgotten that a fixed match cannot be played solo.

“If anyone is playing a fixed match, it is the SAD, which continues to act at the behest of the BJP, and in the interests of the NDA government at the Centre, even after ostensibly quitting it,” said Amarinder, citing the latest incident of the Akalis defending the BKU (Lakhowal) decision to withdraw their writ petition against the farm laws from the Supreme Court.

In a statement, the Chief Minister also derided Sukhbir’s remark that the Akalis will compel his government act. Amarinder said that by SAD’s own admission, they had failed to persuade their own government at the Centre not to bring in the anti-farmer laws.

“The Badals have made a laughing stock of themselves and their party with their senseless statements and outrageously false claims on the issue of the black agricultural laws,” he said, pointing out that SAD’s own former ally, the BJP, had already publicly declared that the Akalis had fully supported the legislations from Day 1.

Pointing to the SAD chief’s remark that he (CM) had rejected Sukhbir’s suggestion on calling a special session for a state legislation to negate the farm laws, Captain Amarinder said there was no question of accepting or rejecting a suggestion made after he himself had categorically announced that he was exploring that option.

“In any case, who is Sukhbir to give a suggestion to the state government after he openly refused to support us in rejecting the farm ordinances during the all-party meeting, and asked his MLAs to stay away from the Vidhan Sabha session at which we passed a resolution against them?’ the Chief Minister asked.

He also ridiculed Sukhbir’s allegation of the state government deliberately delaying bringing in a state legislation to counter the Centre’s farm laws, saying that as a Chief Minister who had always stood for the rights of the farmers, he was doing what was in the best interests of the farming community. “The people of Punjab know who they can trust and who they cannot,” the Chief Minister added.

“It was his responsibility,” said Amarinder, “to not take hasty decisions that could backfire on the farmers, but to find fool-proof ways, that will stand legal scrutiny, of countering the Centre’s draconian legislations.”

“The Akalis had ruined the farmers for 10 years, in collusion with the BJP, during their 10-year regime, and were now leaving no stone unturned to destroy the farm sector itself to appease their political masters,” he added.

“The Badals’ double-speak had been exposed all too often for the people to accept any of their claims or counter-claims as the truth,” Amarinder said

