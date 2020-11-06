Capt govt enforcing power cuts to defame farmers: Sukhbir

Badal also alleged that Congress government deliberately delayed giving an undertaking to the Railways that all tracks were clear and that train services to the state should be restarted. (Archive)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Friday alleged that the CM did not want to resolve the ongoing crisis due to suspension of goods trains to Punjab.

“This is the reason why Capt Amarinder Singh did not meet the Railways minister or even the Prime Minister during his recent visit to Delhi. He wants this issue to linger on so that attention is diverted from the failures of his government. The CM is playing a dangerous game which could well push the state into an era of social unrest and economic instability,” said Sukhbir. The SAD chief was in Gidderbaha in Muktsar district for attending a workers’ meeting.

He further said CM Amarinder Singh should not double-cross Punjabis by playing a fixed match with the Centre to delay restarting of freight trains and simultaneously enforcing power cuts in Punjab to defame the ongoing agitation of farmer organisations.

Stating that the CM would be personally responsible if farmers did not get power to sow the incoming wheat crop, Sukhbir said: “Even though cheap power is available in abundance, the Punjab government is not purchasing the same and is deliberately imposing power cuts to turn Punjabis against the farmer organisations.”

Badal also alleged that Congress government deliberately delayed giving an undertaking to the Railways that all tracks were clear and that train services to the state should be restarted. He said it was only yesterday that this fact was conveyed to the Centre even though it was more than one week since farmer organizations had lifted their ‘rail roko’ agitation. “By delaying giving this undertaking the CM has not only caused a huge loss to the trade and industry but also delayed the arrival of fertiliser needed for the wheat crop besides raising the prices of essential commodities in the state,” he added.

The SAD president also requested the BJP to listen to farmer organisations and appreciate the sentiments of Punjabis who were aggrieved by the three central agri marketing laws. He said some BJP leaders in Punjab had openly come out in support of the farmers of the state and the recent statement of former Cabinet minister Surjit Kumar Jyani in which he asked the BJP leadership to resolve the grievances of farmers was a step in the right direction.

