Capt govt doing BJP’s bidding, playing ‘double game’ with Punjab: AAP

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (Express File Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Harpal Singh Cheema, Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying that he was publicly making statements against Centre’s Narendra Modi government, but behind the scenes he was doing the exact bidding of the BJP.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Cheema said that even Montek Singh Ahluwalia committee’s recommendations seem to be on the lines of the approach taken by the Centre towards Punjab and its finances.

“Capt Amarinder is playing a double game with the people of Punjab. On one hand he has brought in a resolution rejecting the farm ordinances brought by the Centre and the electricity amendment bill, but on the other hand he is quietly implementing the anti-Punjab, anti-farmer, anti-employees recommendations of the Ahluwalia committee,” Cheema said.

Attacking Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Cheema said that the recommendations of his committee are only going to benefit the private sector in Punjab and will be detrimental to the government employees in Punjab and to the farmers.

The LoP said that Amarinder should make it clear under what compulsions of the Modi government his government was implementing the recommendations of Montek Singh Ahluwalia committee like increase in service tax, closure of Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar Thermal Plants on the lines of Bathinda Thermal Plant, and doing away with farm and power subsidies.

Cheema dismissed the assertion of Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on the floor of the House in recent Monsoon Session of the Assembly that power subsidy to farm sector will not be done away with till Amarinder was the CM.

“It is ridiculous that the government is saying something in the House which is totally against the reality. Amarinder should tell if his party will oppose these ordinances and electricity amendment bill in Parliament. And tomorrow when these ordinances and bill will become an Act because of the majority of BJP in parliament then what will be the course of Congress government in Punjab,” he said.

Cheema questioned why the Chief Minister had not yet taken an all party delegation to meet the Prime Minister as had been decided in the all party meeting held many weeks back.

“Let us all go and raise our demands before the PM and if they are not met we should sit on a dharna in New Delhi. Why is Amarinder dragging his feet on the all party delegation” Just passing a resolution in Assembly will not make the Modi government change their mind,” said Cheema.

Meanwhile two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Jaikishen Rori, from Kotkapura and Garhshanker Assembly constituencies respectively met the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and urged him to expedite the pending highway projects in Punjab.

Sandhwan and Rori told Gadkari that the Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway project was incomplete while the Banga-Garhshanker-Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi project has virtually been abandoned.

The Union minister is learnt to have assured the AAP delegation that the pending road projects in Punjab will be completed within six months and also said that complaints of sub standard material being used in road construction in the state will be looked into.

