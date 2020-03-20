Capt govt conniving with pvt schools fleecing students, parents: AAP

They further said that the Punjab government was neither imparting quality education in public schools and did precious little to stop “open loot” of parents by private schools. They further said that the Punjab government was neither imparting quality education in public schools and did precious little to stop “open loot” of parents by private schools.

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Punjab government of “conniving” with private school managements indulging in fleecing a large number of students and their parents in the state.

In a joint statement issued from party headquarters, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, chairman of the core committee Principal Budh Ram, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bibi Sarabjit Kaur Manuke, Meet Hayer, Master Baldev Singh (all MLAs) and party general secretary advocate Dinesh Chadha have alleged that the state government — by passing an amendment to the Punjab Regulation of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2019 in the last Vidhan Sabha session — had given “license” to private school managements to hike the annual fee at will, which was set to deprive a large number of students of equal education under the the Right to Education Act.

The AAP leaders claimed that under Section 5 of the amended Act, the government had given the school managements leeway to raise the annual fees at will.

The schools are required to display a notice on the notice board or office website a month before the start of the academic session a regarding hike beyond eight per cent.

They said that by bringing the amendment, the Captain government had clearly stated that private schools in the state were facing problems due to the Act in place, following which the amendment was necessary.

The AAP leaders alleged that earlier, the law in place permitting a hike in annual fee up to a maximum of eight per cent had been properly implemented neither by the erstwhile government nor by the present regime.

