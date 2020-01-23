Capt Amarinder Singh sends Mein Kampf to Sukhbir, SAD hits back

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday sent Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal a copy of Adolf Hitler’s autobiography Mein Kampf and advised him to read it to understand the “dangerous” implications of the new citizenship law passed. The SAD is part of the ruling NDA and Sukhbir’s wife and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Union Minister.

The recent statements of Akali Dal leaders, including Sukhbir, exposed their “ignorance on this sensitive issue”, said Amarinder, urging Sukhbir to read the book and decide “whether it’s country first or political expediency”.

“Supporting the Bill in both houses of Parliament and in the Vidhan Sabha and opposing it on other platforms is unbecoming of a political leader,” the CM said in a letter sent to Sukhbir along with the book.

“Read the book, as one always learns from history,” he said, adding that while the “world has changed and our TV and other media are powerful”, talk of “camps and a national register” to eliminate Muslim community is “ominous”.

Responding to Sukhbir’s remark that the Punjab CM’s statements exposed his “subservience” to the Gandhi family, Amarinder asked him to explain how his demand for the Akalis to quit NDA over CAA amounted to “subservience”.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema responded, “We are yet to receive any book… There are many books on Rajas and Maharajas, their roles and books relating to [Durrani Empire founder Ahmed Shah] Abdali. The exchange of books should continue.”

