Capt Amarinder Singh dubs hooch deaths ‘sheer murder’, says won’t spare ‘killers’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Facing flak over the spurious liquor tragedy that has claimed 111 lives in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday described the deaths as “sheer murder” and said he would not allow the “killers” to get away with it.

“No one, whether a politician or a public servant, will be spared if found complicit in the hooch deaths,” Amarinder said.

Asserting that he will finish the liquor mafia in the state, he said the entire police force and the excise department have been put on the job, and “I want this job to be finished in the next two days.”

“Some unscrupulous elements took advantage of the police focus on battling the Covid pandemic to satiate their greed at the cost of the lives of Punjabis. While the state government was busy battling Covid, which has claimed 449 lives in the state so far, the liquor mafia seized the opportunity to play with the lives of our people,” stated Amarinder.

“This is sheer murder, and the killers will not get away with it. They knew this could kill and yet they supplied/sold the poison to innocent people. They deserve no mercy,” he said, adding that his government “stands with the families of the deceased in their hour of grief and he will leave no stone unturned to ensure justice for them”.

Castigating the opposition for “exploiting the tragedy for their petty political interests”, the Chief Minister said “this is not the time to play politics but to stand by the government in its efforts to eliminate the mafia that is indulging in such acts”.

He flayed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its dharnas against the hooch tragedy, and asked “how this would help in battling the mafia or supporting the bereaved families”.

The chief minister pointed out that such tragedies had been taking place through the years across states under different political dispensations. “Mafia and the criminals do not have any political affiliation, their only interest is to earn money by hook or by crook,” he said.

Amarinder said 2019 had seen three hooch tragedies, all in BJP-ruled states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, that claimed over 290 lives.

In 2016, 16 people had died in Janata Dal-ruled Bihar, while in 2015, BJP-led Maharashtra had seen 102 lives lost to hooch in Mumbai, and under the Trinamool Congress rule in West Bengal, as many as 167 people died due to consumption of spurious liquor, he added.

“Almost every year, India sees some or the other hooch tragedy, which has nothing to do with who is in power in the affected state,” said Amarinder, urging the opposition parties to “stop playing politics over the lives of innocent Punjabis”.

“Our people don’t care which party is ruling the state, all they want is justice for their loved ones, who fell victim to the greed of the liquor mafia,” he said, pointing out that “Punjab had also witnessed similar tragedies under the SAD-BJP regime”.

The Chief Minister urged the opposition to “rise, for once, above their petty political interests, to fight for justice for the people”.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), however, condemned the state government’s efforts to “divert attention from the role of two distilleries associated with Congress leaders in the hooch tragedy by making raids on bootleggers manufacturing country liquor. It demanded registration of a murder case against Congress leaders accused of distributing spurious liquor by victim families.

Addressing a virtual conference, SAD Spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It is shocking that the Congress government is refusing to take any action against the two distilleries closest to the site of the hooch tragedy even after clear cut evidence that denatured spirit was behind the tragedy”.

Cheema said, “Punjabis want to know why the chief minister is shying away from exposing and punishing the real culprits including the Congress MLAs, police officials, distilleries, and excise officials responsible for the hooch tragedy. They also want to know why the chief minister has not seen it fit to visit the victim families till now”.

Cheema said “steps are afoot to muzzle the voice of all those who were demanding justice in the case”. He said that state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar himself indicated that the fight with the Congress MPs who had petitioned the Governor for a fair inquiry into the hooch tragedy was one over sharing of the spoils.

“The PPCC president should clarify who were the major share holders in this racket including ministers and legislators and what was the role of the chief minister’s house,” he said.

