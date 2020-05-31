Capt Amarinder Singh clears appointments of 8 next of kin of martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File)

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has cleared the appointments of eight next of kin of martyrs, in recognition of the latter’s gallant actions.

A statement from chief minister’s office said that the appointments were recommended by a ‘high-powered committee’ headed by Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh.

The state government has appointed Amritbir Singh as tehsildar in the revenue department for the supreme sacrifice made by his father, Inspector Raghbir Singh, who belonged to Sathiala village in Amritsar district and had joined the CRPF in 1991. An outstanding sportsperson, he had won medals in athletics at the national level. He attained martyrdom on April 24, 2017, while fighting Naxalites in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Tanveer Kaur too has been appointed as tehsildar in the revenue department. Her husband Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu joined NDA Khadakwasla in 2003 and was commissioned in the Corps of Signals in 2007. The officer had also done two stints in counter insurgency in J&K. He lost his life while serving in a UN Mission in South Sudan and was awarded the ‘Dag Hammarskjold Medal’ by the United Nations for courage and sacrifice in the line of duty.

Aastha Garg has been appointed excise and taxation officer. Her husband Flt Lt Mohit Garg belonged to Samana in Patiala district, and after completing his education from PPS Nabha, joined NDA Khadakwasla in 2009 and was commissioned as a pilot in the Indian Air Force in 2014. The officer died when the AN 32 aircraft he was flying crashed in high altitude area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Constable (GD) Mukhtiar Singh belonged to Fattuwala village in Ferozepur district, and had joined BSF in 2000. He attained martyrdom on July 15, 2018, while fighting Naxalites in Pakhanjure sub-division in Chhattisgarh. His wife Malkeet Kaur has been appointed as library restorer in the education department.

Gurpal Singh, brother of martyr Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh, has been given the post of junior engineer (electrical) in PWD. Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh was born in Fatehpur village, Hoshiarpur district, and joined 18 JAK Rifles in 2017. He was martyred on December 16, 2019, while fighting at the Line of Control in Sunderbani area of J&K.

Radha Rani, sister of Gdr Sanjay Kumar, has been appointed as inspector in registrar, co-operative societies. Sanjay Kumar belonged to Rajwal village in Hoshiarpur district, and joined 5 Grenadiers on October 10, 2012. He died on April 9, 2019, while he was carrying out field firing exercise with live ammunition.

Gnr Lekh Raj was born in 1990 in Shajrana village in Ferozepur district. He joined 332 Medium Regt in the year 2011. He attained martyrdom on Aug 7, 2018 while he was on patrolling duty on the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh. His brother Amandeep has appointed as a clerk in the department of Defence Services Welfare, Punjab.

Martyr Naik Manwinder Singh hailed from Ghonewal village in Amritsar district, and was enrolled in 3 Punjab in 2008. He attained martyrdom on November 18, 2019 when he was on operational duty in a high altitude area in Siachen. For his supreme sacrifice, his wife Akwinder Kaur has been appointed as naib tehsildar in the revenue department

