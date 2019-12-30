Capt Amarinder Singh calls upon Indians to unite against BJP’s ‘divisive’ politics over CAA

Reading out the preamble, Captain Amarinder Singh said it was the very basis of India’s foundation which nobody could disturb. (File) Reading out the preamble, Captain Amarinder Singh said it was the very basis of India’s foundation which nobody could disturb. (File)

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to change the Preamble to the Constitution of India, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Monday called upon all Indians to unite against their divisive and dangerous attempts to destroy the nation’s secular fabric with the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) leaders and workers at a protest march and dharna, Captain Amarinder declared his government would not allow the implementation of CAA in Punjab, adding that Congress Congress would continue to fight it tooth and nail.

Pointing out that the protests against the draconian Act were currently in full swing in 16 states, including Punjab, he warned that the BJP would not be able to get away with its nefarious tactics.

Reading out the preamble, Captain Amarinder said it was the very basis of India’s foundation which nobody could disturb. While Articles of the Constitution are amended from time to time not just in India but across the world, no one can tolerate tinkering with its basic structure, he stating that even the United Nations has termed the CAA discriminatory.

Referring to the manhandling of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, Captain Amarinder said the police could not have indulged in such behaviour without CM Yogi Adiyanath’s knowledge. “Aren’t you ashamed of such actions,” he asked Yogi Adiyanath, warning that the Congress would not forget this incident and tables would turn one day.

Pointing out that MIT students had also passed a resolution against CAA, the chief minister observed that while the entire world was expressing concern over the ramifications of the legislation, “those sitting in Delhi continue to be adamant, refusing to pay heed to the voice of the nation.” Captain Amarinder said that Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji had also taught secularism as manifested in his words: “na koi hindu, na koi musalman, sab rab de bande” (nobody is a Muslim or a Hindu, all are God’s people). It was shameful that Guru Nanak Dev ji’s secular ideology was being attacked while his 550th birth anniversary was being celebrated across the world, he added.

The protest march was also joined by senior Congress leaders including AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab, Asha Kumari, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, Preneet Kaur, Manpreet Badal, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Balbir Sidhu, and Ravneet Singh Bittu, besides a large number of party MLAs.

Earlier, senior party leader and Finance Minister Manpreet Badal recalled Mahatama Gandhi’s removal from a train in South Africa prompting him to warn the White officials that he will throw them out of his country. Likening the current situation with that incident, Manpreet said if Modi tried to send Indians out of the country, the Congress will send him (Modi) out of India. Noting that the BJP had secured a mere 39% votes in the last Lok Sabha elections, he asserted that with the remaining 61% supporting the opposition parties, the Modi government could not get away with the enactment of such black laws.

PPCC president Sunil Jakhar lambasted the `kale angrez sitting in Delhi’ (BJP-led central government) for trying to implement the agenda which the pre-Independence`goras’ (Whites) had failed to execute. The people accepted the demonetisation and GST assaults patiently, but had not lost all their patience, he said, pointing to the country-wide anti-CAA protests led by students. Pointing to Modi’s shocking claims of identifying people by their clothes, Jakhar flayed the tyranny of the NDA government, warning that no citizen would escape the ill-effects of the Centre’s actions. He took a dig at the BJP leadership’s `tukde tukde gang’ remarks, saying the NDA itself was a `tukde tukde’ government which was out to divide the country.

Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu termed the CAA a black law, which majority of the states would not implement since about 70% of the chief ministers were now from the Congress and other Opposition parties marking a clear decline for the BJP graph.

The chief minister earlier also participated in the protest march that started from Daresi Ground and culminated at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Matarani Chowk.

