Capt Amarinder Singh asks Akal Takht to issue appeal against drug abuse

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to appeal to the Sikh community to stay away from drugs and strictly follow the path shown by the Sikh Gurus.

In a letter to the Jathedar, the Chief Minister said that Akal Takht was the highest temporal seat of Sikhism that had always played a pro-active role whenever the state was faced with any sort of crisis from a religious perspective.

“Pointing out that a sizeable chunk of the state’s population had been in the grip of drug abuse for the past many years, the Chief Minister said that several youngsters from the Sikh families had also fallen prey to it. He expressed concern over the gravity of the situation caused by drug abuse, which was contrary to the Sikh tenets,” said a statement issued by the government.

