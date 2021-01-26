Capt Amarinder on Delhi clashes: ‘Shocking, violence by some elements unacceptable’

Thousands of farmers broke barriers, clashed with police and entered New Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort on Republic Day.

After protesting farmers stormed central Delhi on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh condemned the violence and urged all “genuine farmers” to vacate New Delhi and return to the capital’s borders, where they have been camping for over a month now.

“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #TractorRally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders,” the Punjab CM tweeted.

The Chief Minister also ordered a high alert in Punjab amid the tension and violence in Delhi, and directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed. The Chief Minister said the violence was apparently triggered by some people who violated the rules laid down for the tractor march through mutual agreement between the Delhi Police and the Kisan Unions.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and farmer union flags, thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered New Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday. The Delhi Police resorted to tear gas on groups of farmers first at Singhu border, and later at ITO after they breached barricades.

Amarinder had on Monday appealed to farmers to ensure that the tractor parade remains peaceful, calling it a “testimony to the celebration of the Indian Republic and its constitutional ethos”.

“Peace has been the hallmark of your (farmers’) democratic protests all these months, and should remain integral to your agitation in the days ahead, including the R-Day tractor rally into the national capital,” the Chief Minister had said in his Republic Day eve message. “The sight of your (farmers’) tractors on Delhi roads tomorrow will underline the fact that the ethos of the Indian Constitution and the essence of our Republic is inalienable and uncompromisable,” he said.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for the past several weeks, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.