Capt Amarinder must clear stand on Digvijaya comparing Sikh pilgrims with Tablighis: BJP

The BJP leader said it was not the first time that a Congress leader has targeted Sikh community. (File Photo) The BJP leader said it was not the first time that a Congress leader has targeted Sikh community. (File Photo)

The BJP Tuesday questioned the silence of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s tweet linking the Sikh pilgrims returning from Huzoor Sahib in Nanded with the spread of coronavirus disease in the state and “attempting to compare” them with members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said that Digvijaya Singh has compared Tablighis with the disciplined Sikh pilgrims who returned home after being stuck in Nanded for more than 40 days. The BJP leader said it was not the first time that a Congress leader has targeted Sikh community. “The Congress leadership had always been victimizing Sikhs in one way or the other and this was another instance where one of the top leaders of the party has tried to defame the community,” Chugh said.

Seek Centre’s help for better treatment of Covid-19 patients: BJP Chief

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma Tuesday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh should rise above politics and take all help from the Centre and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for better treatment of coronavirus infected patients and demand that a team of expert doctors be sent to state.

In a statement, Sharma said that in light of the large number of patients surfacing in the state following the return of devotees from Nanded, “if the state government felt that it was unable to meet the medical requirements then it should not hesitate to ask help from the Centre”.

”It has been more than 45 days since the lockdown started but the state government has failed to provide adequate medical facilities, quarantine centres and necessary protective kits to doctors and paramedical staff. The government is creating an embarrassing situation by not addressing its own inadequacy and blaming the devotees who have returned from Maharashtra,” said Sharma.

