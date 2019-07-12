Capt Amarinder for dialogue to resolve SYL issue, says can share if we had enough water

Punjab Chief Amarinder Singh on Thursday reiterated that Punjab had no problem sharing water with anyone if it had enough of the vital resource.

“Unfortunately, the water situation in the state was critical, with the groundwater levels depleting to shocking levels and threatening to transform Punjab into a desert,” he said in a statement.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday expressed the hope that the SC directive on the formation of a committee of officers by Punjab and Haryana would lead to a long-term, just and equitable solution to the vexed SYL problem in the backdrop of the worsening water situation in his state.

Stating that Punjab government had received the copy of direction, Amarinder said talks were the only way to resolve the issue, which threatened to plunge Punjab into a major environmental disaster. It was imperative for all the concerned parties to the dispute to work together, in the interest of the nation, to avert such a disaster, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Centre’s intervention, as directed by the Supreme Court, would be critical to facilitating constructive talks between the representatives of the two states in line with the apex court’s orders.

The Supreme Court, in its orders, said “We request the Chief Ministers of both the States to form a committee of officers and also to ensure that both of them deliberate with the intervention of the central government at the highest level and if possible to work out a solution.”

The orders have been passed “without meaning to comment on the merits of the submissions of the rival parties with respect to the executability of the decree passed by this court (earlier).”

“We hope and trust that functionaries of both the states will rise to the occasion to find out a solution which is in the interest of all and ultimately if this court is required to hear the matter on merits definitely we will do so,” the apex court further stated.

It also said that both the states should deliberate with the intervention of the central government at the highest level and if possible to work out a solution. “Any alternative can only be one which is acceptable in toto to the state of Haryana and Rajasthan,” it said.

Captain Amarinder said the Punjab government will immediately initiate the process of naming officers for the proposed committee and hoped the Haryana government would also move in the same direction without delay. Given the criticality of the issue, an early resolution would be in national interest, he added.

Amarinder said his government’s stand on the issue was based on matters of principle and equity and it was important that whatever solution is found to it is in the best interest of the people of the state.