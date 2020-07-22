Capt Amarinder asks CS to formulate Covid guidelines for film shooting

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the state Chief Secretary to formulate clear guidelines for shooting of films, songs and shows etc, safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister’s directive came after three Punjabi singers/actors made a representation to him through a video conference shortly after the Cabinet meeting.

Rupinder Singh ‘Gippy Grewal’, Ranjit Bawa and Gurpeet Ghuggi pointed out that even though the Chief Minister had last month announced resumption of shooting in the state, the absence of clearly defined guidelines was making it difficult for them to resume work, which had been completely suspended during the lockdown period.

Taking note of their concern, the Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to come out with the necessary guidelines at the earliest, for ensuring that shooting can recommence smoothly, with full Covid safety protocols in place.

