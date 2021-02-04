Capt accuses Kejriwal of supporting farm laws, AAP threatens to take legal action

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party members walked out of the all-party meeting, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of “supporting” Centre’s three farm laws. The charge was vehemently denied by the AAP, which threatened to initiate legal action against the CM and his media adviser. The party accused CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral of allegedly sharing a “doctored and malicious” video of Kejriwal on social media.

In the video shared on Twitter by the CM’s media adviser, Kejriwal is purportedly seen praising three new farm laws passed by the Centre.

Referring to AAP walkout, the CM, in a statement, said that people of Punjab should not expect anything better from a party whose chief was on record backing the farm laws as the most revolutionary step in the agriculture sector in 70 years.

“The act of the walkout had not only shown the party in its true colours but also bared their lie on Arvind Kejriwal’s video, which showed the Delhi CM narrating the benefits of the farm laws in a media interview,” said Amarinder.

A few hours after Amarinder’s statement, Kejriwal took to Twitter to say, “It is doctored video. Shocking that Capt Amarinder has resorted to such dirty politics 4 political survival. I urge media to refrain from publishing or using this video. If @capt_amarinder does not withdraw this video immediately n apologise, I’ll take legal action against him.”

AAP leader and party’s Punjab co-incharge Raghav Chadha slammed the Punjab CM over the video. “It is absolutely shocking to see a former Army veteran and an elected Chief Minister of Punjab, resorting to such malicious propaganda and dirty politics to further his political agenda,” the Delhi CM said in a statement.

Kejriwal further said that Captain Amarinder had proved yet again that he was nothing but a spokesperson of the BJP. “The allegations that the BJP levels today are reiterated by Captain tomorrow,” he added.

“If this fabricated, malicious and wholly doctored video is not withdrawn immediately legal action against @capt_amarinder and @RT_MediaAdvPbCM (twitter handle of CM’s media adviser) will follow. Such people who flourish on propaganda and malign reputation of others will not be spared,” tweeted Chadha.

Responding to Kejriwal, Thukral tweeted: “Such double standards @ArvindKejriwal ji! All @capt_amarinder said was he doesn’t believe @AamAadmiParty’s claim it’s a doctored video, unlike your party which actually used a doctored video to make false accusations against him. So who’s resorting to dirty politics for survival?”

Trashing AAP’s claim of the video being doctored, the CM said given their track record of repeated U-turns on the issue, it was amply clear where the party’s sympathies lie on this issue.

“How can one believe them after their continued theatrics over the farm laws and the farmers’ agitation, including their walkout from yesterday’s meeting?” he asked, pointing out that this was not the first time AAP had shown its double standards on the issue.

Citing the recorded presence of AAP Punjab member Amrik Micky at Red Fort during the violence of January 26, the Chief Minister said there was no doubt now that the party was hand in glove with the BJP in the conspiracy to destabilise and sabotage the farmers’ peaceful agitation.

“What have they done to help or support the farmers in all these months?” Amarinder asked, adding that the string of AAP actions in recent weeks clearly proved their sympathies were not with the farmers but with BJP and their crony capitalists.

“Why else did the Kejriwal government in Delhi notify the implementation of one of the black farm laws back in November? Why else have they allowed the national capital’s roads to be dug up and the farmers’ protest sites be barricaded like fortresses, instead of exercising their powers since the control of the city’s roads lies with the Delhi government and not with the Centre?” asked the Chief Minister.

“It is ridiculous that a party which cannot stop its own property from being taken over in this shocking manner, in a state where it is in power, should walk out from a pro-farmer meeting in Punjab demanding that our police should go to their state, against all rules and laws,” Captain Amarinder remarked. It’s obvious that the whole drama over security deployment at the Delhi border was enacted by AAP only to divert attention from its own lapses and role in the events triggered by the farmers’ protest in Delhi over the past few days, he added.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at Kejriwal for taking more than a week to release the list of farmers thrown, under the Delhi government’s very nose, into the Tihar Jail, which is also under their own control. “And yet you have the gall to claim you care for, and are concerned about the farmers!” he added.