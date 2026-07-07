Capsized boat, 6 missing crew, one man’s 2-hour swim in rough seas: Search on for Andhra fishermen

After spending nearly two hours swimming through rough seas in the Bay of Bengal, the skipper of a missing fishing boat managed to reach a merchant vessel, whose crew rescued him and alerted authorities, even as the search continued on Tuesday for six other fishermen who remain missing.

Rescue teams and officials hailed the courage of Karri Chinna, the driver and owner of the mechanised fishing boat that went missing off the Visakhapatnam coast on July 4.

According to Gopinath Jetti, Inspector General of Police (Visakhapatnam Range) and in-charge of Coastal Security, Chinna swam through rough seas after the boat capsized before spotting the lights of MV Universe Wealthy, a merchant vessel sailing under the Panama flag.

He shouted for help and was rescued by the crew. A Navy helicopter later airlifted him from the vessel and brought him to INS Dega in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening.

“He was airlifted from the commercial vessel by a Navy helicopter and safely transported to INS Dega, Visakhapatnam, on Monday evening. He has been moved to KIMS Icon Hospital in Gajuwaka to be kept under observation,” Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said.

Officials said Chinna was stable after undergoing medical examination.

Emotional reunion

Visakhapatnam District Collector M Abhishikth Kishore said Chinna’s reunion with his family at the hospital was emotional.

“All the missing fishermen are related to each other. One of the missing fishermen is Chinna’s elder brother, while the others are his nephews and cousins,” he said.

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According to officials, Chinna told rescuers that after the boat drifted for some time, it began taking in water and eventually capsized.

The remaining six fishermen initially stayed with the boat before abandoning it. Chinna said they began swimming in what they believed was the direction of the shore before spotting the lights of a ship. As they headed towards it, he became separated from the others.

He eventually reached the vessel, whose crew pulled him aboard and informed the authorities.

The search for the remaining six fishermen is continuing with two Coast Guard ships, two Navy ships, a Dornier aircraft and helicopters. Electronic surveillance is also being maintained through the Coast Guard’s Regional Operations Station in Visakhapatnam.

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The fishing boat had left Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 and reportedly developed a mechanical failure off the Gannavaram coast. Officials said adverse weather, strong winds and high waves caused the boat to drift before it started taking in water.

Jetti said the operation was being hampered by waves up to four metres high and wind speeds of around 50 knots.

“Search operations will continue until the six missing fishermen are located. We are in constant communication with the affected families and are undertaking all necessary relief measures,” he said.

Officials said the operation to bring Chinna ashore was itself challenging because rough weather made both helicopter extraction and transfer to another vessel hazardous.

Another rescue

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In a separate operation, 20 fishermen aboard another mechanised fishing boat were rescued after their vessel developed engine trouble in rough weather.

Officials said the Coastal Security Police, the Indian Coast Guard and the Odisha Marine Police jointly traced the stranded boat, transferred all 20 fishermen to another fishing vessel and began towing the disabled boat towards the Odisha coast with Coast Guard assistance. Arrangements are being made to bring the fishermen safely back to Visakhapatnam.