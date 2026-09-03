Capital makeover for BRICS Summit: Floral displays, food festivals, performan

Workers paint a zebra crossing near India Gate ahead of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. (Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Three years after the Capital’s streets were given a makeover for the G20 Summit, Lutyens’ Delhi is getting another facelift — this time ahead of the BRICS Summit on September 12-13.

“We have been preparing for this for a while. The face of the city is soon going to change after our team’s extensive efforts to give the NDMC areas a facelift,” said New Delhi Municipal Council chairperson Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The BRICS Summit is being hosted at the Bharat Mandapam in Central Delhi.

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While roads and roundabouts remain at the heart of the beautification plan, the city will see landscaping, floral displays, fountains, murals, food festivals and performances.