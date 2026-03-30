CAPF Bill weakens legislature, ignores judiciary, against federal structure: Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Opposition MPs on Monday termed the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 unconstitutional and unfair and claimed that it sought to nullify a 2025 Supreme Court judgment to phase out deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs. They also urged that the Bill be sent to a select committee.

During a discussion on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs questioned the intention and timing of the Bill. On a petition of CAPF officers, the Supreme Court in May 2025 ordered that the government reduce the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the CAPFs up to the Senior Administrative Grade over a period of two years and conduct a cadre review of the CAPFs within six months. The government had filed a review petition, which was dismissed last year. Now, a contempt petition by retired CAPF officers against the government is scheduled to be heard next month.

TMC MP Md. Nadimul Haque questioned the content and the manner in which the government has brought the Bill, which seeks to fill 50% of Inspector General posts, 67% of Additional Director General posts and all Special DG and DG posts by IPS officers on deputation.

“Instead of strengthening the institution, this Bill weakens the legislature, ignores the judiciary and limits the role of states… This Bill strengthens the Union to the extent that it violates the federal structure of the Constitution,” he said, adding that the Bill was not a reform, but an attempt at “control”.

Opposing the Bill, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said, “What is the reason for insisting on IPS (officers)? Are CAPF officers incompetent to lead their own team.” He said the Bill would affect the morale of the CAPF personnel. While CAPF officers have to wait 15 to 18 years for a promotion, he said, an IPS officer is promoted four or five times. He said either the government should accept the Opposition’s amendments or refer the Bill to the select committee.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said there had been many reports by the committee, including one chaired by BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi, recommending promotions for CAPF officers. Stressing that though he was not against the promotion of IPS officers, he said, “don’t do this injustice with CAPF personnel. The country will not forgive you.”

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav said that the officers fighting on the borders and against terrorists as well as in the courts were now fighting against the government too. He also batted for the Bill to be sent to the select committee so the stakeholders may be consulted. This was backed by SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav who also demanded the government withdraw the Bill.

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Hitting back at the Opposition, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, asked how many non-IPS officers had been appointed as DGPs in Opposition-ruled states.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha termed as unconstitutional Clause 3 of the Bill, which gives the government the power to make rules for providing for the method, manner and mode of recruitment, including promotion and deputation, of CAPF officers. He claimed the clause tries to negate a Supreme Court judgment through a rule-making provision, something which he said even Parliament could not do.