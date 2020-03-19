CAPF, Army boost measures to check spread of COVID-19

At the quarantine facility in Manesar set up by the army. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) At the quarantine facility in Manesar set up by the army. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have cancelled all non-emergency leaves of its personnel and asked them to get into “battle mode” to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a four-page directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), personnel have been asked to avoid meetings, not give administrative work to medical staff, postpone routine medical examinations to test fitness, allocate more finances for disinfectants and not spread unscientific information on social media, among other measures.

Calling COVID-19 “the most infectious virus the world has seen in recent times”, the directive says, “The only thing that is likely to slow the exponential growth and spread of the infection is measures for prevention of community transmission …There is a need to get into battle mode and plan ahead, not only in theory but through practical demonstration and drills.”

Laying emphasis on the need to cut travel risk, advisory says, “All non-emergency leave of any kind may be cancelled forthwith. … Avoid international or domestic, air, bus or train travel for at least one month except when it is essentially required. Long-distance travel is biggest cause for spread.”

The advisory says all administration works by medical staff that can be postponed, like AME, recruitments, DPC medical exam, review medical boards etc, should be avoided. It has also called for the cancellation or postponement of all meetings and boards for at least a month, except for those which are essentially required.

It has even advised them to avoid gathering at the canteen-a routine at all field formations.

Meanwhile, the Army, which had earlier issued several advisories in line with the Health Ministry’s advisories, has taken more stringent steps after it confirmed its first positive COVID-19 case on March 16.

The Army has banned all official foreign travel for its personnel, and has also advised against personal travel outside the country. Further, any of its personnel returning from abroad will be put under mandatory quarantine as per the guidelines of the Central government.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.