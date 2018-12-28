The Accidental Prime Minister trailer: Can’t we extend wishes to a film, says Rajyavardhan Rathore on BJP’s tweet

With the BJP facing flak online for sharing the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister on Twitter, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Friday waded into the controversy asking whether the party doesn’t have the freedom to extend wishes to a film.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister told ANI, “Can’t we extend our wishes to a film? Congress has been all for freedom, why is it questioning that freedom now?”

Taking a dig at the Congress, the BJP Thursday night tweeted the movie trailer saying, “Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of # TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan!”

Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM’s chair till the time heir was ready? Watch the official trailer of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister, based on an insider’s account, releasing on 11 Jan! pic.twitter.com/ToliKa8xaH — BJP (@BJP4India) December 27, 2018

Reacting to this, Congress MP PL Punia said, “This is a BJP game, they know 5 years are about to complete and they have nothing to show to the people so they are using these tactics to divert attention.”

The film is based on a book by former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s media advisor Sanjaya Baru —’The Accidental Prime Minister’ —which was published in 2014. Actor Anupam Kher has played Singh’s role in the movie, directed by debutant filmmaker, Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

Reacting to the protests erupting over the film, Anupam Kher said, “More they protest, more publicity they will give to the film. The book has been out since 2014, no protests were held since then, so the film is based on that.”

Asserting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should tell the Maharashtra Youth Congress that they are doing wrong by objecting to the film, Kher said, “Recently, I had read Rahul Gandhi’s tweet where he talked about the freedom of expression. So he should scold the Maharashtra Youth Congress Members for protesting against it (Haal hi main Rahul Gandhi Ji ka tweet padha tha, jisme freedom of expression pe unhone bola tha, toh I think unko daatna chahiye un logon ko ki aap ghalat baat kar rahe ho).”

Kher further said, “The Congress should be happy as the film has been made on the party leader. You should go and watch movie because of the dialogues like ‘I will sell the country!?’ which shows how great Manmohan Singh is (Un ke (Congress) neta pe film bani hai, they should be happy, aapko bheed lekar bhejni chahiye film dekhne ke liye, kyunki dialogues hain usme jaise ki “ main desh ko bechunga?” jis se lagta hai ki kitne mahaan hain Manmohan Singh Ji).”