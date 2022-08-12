‘Families without tiranga can’t be trusted’: After backlash, Uttarakhand BJP chief says ‘quoted out of context’

Updated: August 12, 2022 7:14:32 pm
After facing a backlash from Opposition Congress over his “families without a tiranga on their houses can’t be trusted” remark, Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt has said that he was quoted out of context.
“I had only said that those who do not have a tiranga cannot be trusted by the country. Why would someone have a problem putting up tiranga? This is the kind of mistrust I was talking about,” he clarified.
Addressing an event in Haldwani as part of the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations on Wednesday, Bhatt said that India cannot trust those who do not hoist the national flag.
“Jiske ghar me tiranga nahi lagega, hum usse vishwas ki nazar se kabhi dekh nahi payenge. Mujhe us ghar ka photo chahiye jis ghar me tiranga na laga ho. Samaaj dekhna chahta hai uss ghar ko… Uss parivar ko dekhna chahta hai. Bharat ko lekar a-sammaan ka bhav kis kis parivar ke andar hai (we can never trust the person who does not have tiranga at his house. I want photos of the house that does not have tiranga on it. Society wants to see that house and that family),” Bhatt was quoted as saying.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bhatt took over as the state BJP chief on July 30.
Reacting to Bhatt’s statement, former CM Harish Rawat, in a Fecebook post, said: “Who is the BJP to measure someone’s patriotism? And only if hoisting the tiranga is patriotism, then there are several persons and organisations close to them who did not hoist the tiranga for years. They probably hesitate even today.”
“Today over 42 crore people in the country are under the poverty line and over 50-55 crore people have a massive question of managing their daily meal…How can these people arrange the money for flags,” he said.
Talking to The Indian Express, Congress state president Karan Mahara said that given Bhatt’s statement, people should also not trust the RSS which hasn’t hoisted the Tricolour at its headquarters in 52 years.
He alleged that the BJP was trying to hide its failures under the national flag.
Meanwhile, attacking the Congress party, Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya said that the main motive behind Bhatt’s statement was to ensure that tiranga is hoisted at every house. “The Congress has a habit of making an issue out of nothing,” she said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Four phrases that are damaging your child’s self-esteem
Latest News
Flood surge continues across Godavari, Krishna rivers in AP
Newsmaker | OBC face who had friends across parties as minister is new BJP Maharashtra chief
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Does laser hair removal cause skin darkening, pain? Find out here
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
India criticizes China for blocking UN sanctions on militant
Trump says ‘nuclear weapons issue is a hoax’ after Washington Post report
SC says no stay on probe against hate app accused, issues notice to three states
Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam continues its successful run, earns over Rs 40 crore worldwide
Taiwan says 10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line
Independence Day long weekend: Two-hour getaways from Delhi
Poland investigates ”ecological catastrophe” of fish die-off