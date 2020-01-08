Can’t piggyback: SC on plea to revive graft cases against BSY, Shivakumar

The Supreme Court Tuesday asked an NGO, which had sought to revive graft and land grabbing allegations Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Congress leader D K Shivakumar, to first show what it had done on its own to pursue the case.

“You cannot piggyback… you cannot ride on another’s shoulder,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the NGO Samaj Parivartan Samudaya saying it had sought to intervene in the matter in the Supreme Court when the original complainant withdrew his appeal “under pressure”.

Bhushan said he would file a detailed affidavit on what had been done by the NGO in the matter so far.

The matter relates to a 2010 denotification of land by the then state government headed by Yeddyurappa. The complaint before the Lokayukta alleged that the denotification brought undue benefit to Shivakumar.

