Can’t keep soldiers away from social media, can be taught to use it in right manner: Bipin Rawat

“You have to grow up to serve the country, the villages you come from. So, stay away from elements involved in any kind of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Army chief said. (File) “You have to grow up to serve the country, the villages you come from. So, stay away from elements involved in any kind of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” the Army chief said. (File)

Underlining the importance of social media as a tool to combat proxy war and terrorism, Army chief Bipin Rawat said Army personnel can’t be denied the use of smartphones, reported PTI. While delivering a keynote address on ‘Social Media and the Armed Forces’ to a gathering of senior officials from the three armed services, Rawat said if the armed forces don’t keep pace with time and the manner in which the social media is moving forward then it will be “fire-fighting” to keep up with time.

Rawat said if applications are being created for soldiers then how can they be denied the use of smartphones, referring to a mobile app designed for the welfare of soldiers and officers. “For doing this, we need to have an organisation in place at all levels. It is in the backdrop of this, we have undertaken a study in the Army headquarters for restructuring the headquarters within. How do we then ensure that the social media platform becomes an important adjunct of our information warfare strategy? Do we need a Directorate General of Information Warfare? Can we amalgamate some of our existing resources and ensure that social media becomes a part and parcel of our life in the Army,” Rawat said.

Armed forces personnel are not encouraged to use smartphones because of the sensitivity of their job. Referring to this, Rawat said if the usage of smartphones cannot be prevented then at least the individual should be taught how to use it in the right manner. “If we are creating our own apps then how can we deny the usage of smartphones to our soldiers. Smartphones are here to stay. We must learn to utilise them to our advantage,” he added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App