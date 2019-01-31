In pain since 6 months, can’t keep quiet now: Deve Gowda on Karnataka govt

Amid signs of strains in the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, former prime minister and JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda broke his silence Wednesday, saying he’s in pain since the last six months when the government was formed in a post-poll alliance.

Advertising

“I am in pain. Six months have completed since Kumaraswamy became Chief Minister. All kinds of things have happened in these 6 months, till now I have not opened my mouth but I can’t keep quiet now,” ANI quoted Gowda as saying.

The JD(S) leader’s remarks come amid reports that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is upset with the alleged interference in his work by the Congress and that all is not well in the partnership. “Is this any way to run a coalition government, where every day you have to request your coalition partner to not give unparliamentary remarks?” Gowda asked.

On Sunday, Congress MLA ST Somashekhar had demanded that Congress leader Siddaramaiah be made chief minister again. Somashekhar had claimed that development works had come to a grinding halt here and other parts of the state.

Kumaraswamy had on Wednesday threatened to quit as the chief minister if Congress leaders continued to take potshots at him. “If they repeatedly make such statements, how many more days can I tolerate such stuff. Power is ephemeral. What is permanent is you (party workers) and six-and-a-half crore people of this state,” he said addressing the National JDS Convention.

Advertising

On January 28, Kumaraswamy had threatened to step down over adverse comments by a Congress MLA, prompting the coalition partner to swing into damage control mode.