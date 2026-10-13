‘Can’t even file a petition’: Piyush Goyal’s swipe at INDIA plea on SIR

The joint writ petition by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders was not listed for hearing on Tuesday as the defects were yet to be cured.

Written by: Asad Rehman, Jatin Anand
3 min readOct 13, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, Piyush Goyal, PetitionPiyush Goyal took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi in a press meet on Tuesday
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In a swipe after the Supreme Court registry flagged defects in the petition questioning the legitimacy of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Congress “cannot even file a petition properly”. Sources in the Congress dismissed the criticism, saying the issues flagged are “procedural” and are being fixed.

“If they really have some proof against the Election Commission, any evidence of vote chori, why did they not give it to the (Supreme) Court, to the Election Commission? Actually, there is such stupidity at play here that they cannot even file a petition properly. This is despite giving so many big lawyers Rajya Sabha seats,” Goyal told the media.

“The petition they filed in the Supreme Court has 14 defects… so much so that they cannot even pay the court fee properly… I believe the Congress is itself responsible for its failures. The Congress’s future under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is dark,” he added.

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The joint writ petition by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other INDIA bloc leaders was not listed for hearing on Tuesday as the defects were yet to be cured.

According to the Supreme Court’s website, the registry flagged 14 defects. On Tuesday, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant assured the petitioners that once the defects are cured, the matter would be listed for hearing.

“We will list all these matters. Make sure that the defects are cured,” the Chief Justice of India told Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who mentioned the matter on behalf of a journalist.

The petition has alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. This comes amid the Opposition’s protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

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The petition seeks the constitution of an independent committee, headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, for a time-bound, independent audit of deletions and modifications made during the SIR.

Besides Gandhi and Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, CPI’s D Raja, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha MP Mahua Majhi, CPM general secretary M A Baby and Indian Union Muslim League leader E T Mohammed Basheer are co-petitioners in the petition.

“All issues flagged by the court were procedural. Like some signatures were not in place etc. in the next one hour or so, we will get it all done. These are procedural things and happen in court proceedings. We will do it as per the court’s directions,” said a source in the AICC legal department.

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Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman
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Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express. During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state. During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute. Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor. Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More

Jatin Anand
Jatin Anand

Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 17 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism. Expertise High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including: The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls. National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus. Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities. National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements. Academic Credentials: Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions. Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More

 

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