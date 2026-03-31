‘Can’t defeat ideology by force’: Opposition targets Govt on extremism

QUESTIONING THE government’s approach in dealing with Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the Opposition on Monday said “an ideology cannot be defeated only by force”.

While the Congress underlined that the “state should be a welfare provider and not a coercive force”, the TMC cautioned the government against “patting its own back” until trust of the people in Maoist-hit areas is won. Some Opposition parties also sought to equate “right-wing extremism” with LWE.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha on ‘Efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism’, Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka, who represents Koraput in Odisha, asked, “Why are there so many ceasefire agreements, suspension of operation, negotiation with armed groups?… I am not saying we are against the discussions. When you talk about autonomy, culture, rights in the Northeast, why can you not talk in the same way about those in Central India?”