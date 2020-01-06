JNU violence: Educational institutions shouldn’t become ‘political adda’, says HRD minister

A scuffle broke out between JNU students and ABVP supporters (right) outside the main gate of JNU. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) A scuffle broke out between JNU students and ABVP supporters (right) outside the main gate of JNU. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A day after a group of masked men unleashed mayhem and violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Monday said educational institutions cannot be allowed to become “political adda”. “I have said this earlier also that these autonomous institutions cannot be allowed to become political ‘adda’ (dens). Strong action will be initiated against people involved in such an attack,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry met officials from the JNU administration and took stock of the situation on the campus, even as Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar skipped the meeting. Calls for Kumar’s resignation also intensified with the students’ union and teachers accusing him of behaving like a “mobster” and of “perpetrating violence” in the university.

Also Read | What triggered the latest violence at JNU

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from JNU for discussions as protests against Sunday’s violence erupted across the country. The Delhi Police have registered a case against unidentified people under the section of rioting and damage to property. Follow LIVE updates here

On the other hand, JNU Students’ Union President Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in violence on the campus, has alleged it was an organised attack. “It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking. There is a clear nexus of JNU security and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence,” Ghosh told reporters.

As many as 26 students and teachers were injured after a group of masked men wielding sticks, rods and sledgehammers terrorised the varsity for close to three hours on Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses said the attacks were carried out by the ABVP — a charge the RSS student outfit denied. Students from various colleges in Mumbai and those in Aligarh Muslim University and Jadavpur University in Kolkata held overnight peaceful protests in solidarity with their counterparts in JNU.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App